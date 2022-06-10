Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Rufus Wainwright Sing Classic Mashup in Honor of Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

June 10 marks the birthday of the legendary Judy Garland, and Rufus Wainwright has released Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday. In addition to the album now being available, Wainwright also shared a special video, featuring Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. They sing "Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy," which was originally performed by Garland and Barbra Streisand. First presented last year as a virtual livestream concert event, Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios sees Wainwright using the very microphone Garland used while making her own historic recordings at Capitol Studios. Garland was an American actress and singer and is widley known for playing Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz. She received a Golden Globe Award, a Special Tony Award and was the first woman to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, which she won for her 1961 live recording Judy at Carnegie Hall. Check out the video below!