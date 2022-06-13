75th Tony Awards Telecast, Hosted by Ariana DeBose, Sees Ratings Increase

The 75th Tony Awards drew a crowd far beyond the walls of Radio City Music Hall on June 12. Variety reports the show’s first-ever live coast-to-coast telecast drew 3.86 million viewers for its three-hour portion on CBS. That's up 39 percent (2.77 million viewers) from last year.

The event started at 7PM ET with the Darren Criss and Julianne Hough-hosted The Tony Awards: Act One on Paramount+, followed by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosting the 75th ceremony on CBS beginning at 8PM ET.

Company, which won Best Revival of a Musical, and The Lehman Trilogy, which won Best Play, topped the awards with five prizes each. MJ landed four wins, including one for leading man Myles Frost. Dana H., Six: The Musical, Take Me Out, which garnered the award for Best Revival of a Play and A Strange Loop, which earned the prize for Best Musical, each scored two wins.

For the full list of Tony winners, head here.