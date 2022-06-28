 Skip to main content
Broadway Grosses: Crowds Flock to See Tony Winner Myles Frost in MJ

The Biz
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 28, 2022
Myles Frost in "MJ"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Fresh Tony winner Myles Frost is starting something, and audiences are flocking to the Neil Simon Theatre to see it. MJ celebrated multiple sold-out performances this week and packed in audiences to 100.4 percent capacity. Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop broke the Lyceum Theatre box office record for a standard eight-performance week by raking in $860,496. Meanwhile, The Music Man star Hugh Jackman is back in the production as Professor Harold Hill as the musical returns to the top slot by bringing in $3,234,018. 

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 26.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,234,018)  
2. Hamilton ($2,273,932)     
3. The Lion King ($2,117,236)    
4. Wicked ($1,968,156)  
5. MJ ($1,681,671) 

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($524,957) 
4. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ($494,182)  
3. American Buffalo ($442,646) 
2. Paradise Square ($363,664) 
1. The Minutes ($251,171) 

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. MJ (100.39%)  
2. Six (100.35%)* 
3. Hamilton (99.90%) 
4. Plaza Suite (99.71%) 
5. The Lion King (99.68%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (69.17%)  
4. Chicago (67.87%) 
3. The Minutes (59.95%)  
2. Paradise Square (57.94%) 
1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (50.54%)  

*number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

