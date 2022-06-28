Broadway Grosses: Crowds Flock to See Tony Winner Myles Frost in MJ

Fresh Tony winner Myles Frost is starting something, and audiences are flocking to the Neil Simon Theatre to see it. MJ celebrated multiple sold-out performances this week and packed in audiences to 100.4 percent capacity. Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop broke the Lyceum Theatre box office record for a standard eight-performance week by raking in $860,496. Meanwhile, The Music Man star Hugh Jackman is back in the production as Professor Harold Hill as the musical returns to the top slot by bringing in $3,234,018.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 26.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,234,018)
2. Hamilton ($2,273,932)
3. The Lion King ($2,117,236)
4. Wicked ($1,968,156)
5. MJ ($1,681,671)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($524,957)
4. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ($494,182)
3. American Buffalo ($442,646)
2. Paradise Square ($363,664)
1. The Minutes ($251,171)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. MJ (100.39%)
2. Six (100.35%)*
3. Hamilton (99.90%)
4. Plaza Suite (99.71%)
5. The Lion King (99.68%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (69.17%)
4. Chicago (67.87%)
3. The Minutes (59.95%)
2. Paradise Square (57.94%)
1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (50.54%)
*number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League