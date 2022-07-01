Mary Poppins to Fly Out of the West End in January

Mary Poppins will play its final performance at London's Prince Edward Theatre on January 8, 2023. The Olivier-nominated revival first opened in October 2019 and is co-directed by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre. It features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman as well as new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes wrote the book.

"Over its 18 years on stage, each new production of Mary Poppins has managed to speak to us in new, resonant ways—and never more than in this jewel of a production under Richard Eyre’s loving oversight," said President & Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions Thomas Schumacher in a statement. "As they continue playing in productions around the world, Mary, Bert and the entire Banks family have still much to share—as Mary herself says, ‘with a good deal of love’.”

The cast is led by Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins, Louis Gaunt as Bert and Petula Clark as the Bird Woman. The company also included Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs. Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F. Monaghan as Bank Chairman/Admiral Boom.

The productio features Olivier-winning set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, Olivier-winning choreography by Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Paul Gatehouse and orchestrations by William David Brohn.