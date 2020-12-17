Mary Poppins to Return to the West End in May 2021

Disney Theatricals' Olivier-nominated London revival of Mary Poppins is now scheduled to return in May 2021. The production began performances on October 23, 2019 at the musical's original West End home, the Prince Edward Theatre, prior to shutting down back in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

At the time performances were paused, the cast was led by 2020 Olivier nominees Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins, Charlie Stemp as Bert and Petula Clark as the Bird Woman. The company also included Joseph Millson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs. Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F. Monaghan as Bank Chairman/Admiral Boom.

Mary Poppins features the film's original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, including the classic songs "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Feed the Birds" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, the musical features a book by Julian Fellowes and new music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

This revival of Mary Poppins, which originally opened in the West End 14 years ago, is directed by Richard Eyre and features Olivier-winning set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, Olivier-winning choreography by Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Paul Gatehouse and orchestrations by William David Brohn.