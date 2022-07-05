Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera to Star in Othello at the National Theatre in London

History has its eyes on this upcoming London production. Hamilton Olivier Award winner Giles Terera will star in Shakespeare’s Othello at the National Theatre in November. Clint Dyer will direct the production, which will also star Rosy McEwen as Desdemona and Paul Hilton as Iago. This marks the first time the play has been directed by a Black man at a major London venue, according to Deadline. The production will be broadcast to movie theaters in 2023 via National Theatre Live.

Othello will also feature Jack Bardoe, Rory Fleck Byrne, Kirsty J Curtis, Tanya Franks, Gareth Kennerley, Martin Marquez, Amy Newton, Steffan Rizzi and Jay Simpson with further casting to be announced. The show is scheduled to begin performances on November 23 and run through January 21, 2023. Opening night is set for November 30.

Othello will feature scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Michael Vale, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, music and sound by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant, movement direction by Lucie Pankhurst and fight direction by Kev McCurdy.

The National Theatre has also announced Kerry Jackson, a new play by April De Angelis, for its upcoming season. Indhu Rubasingham will direct the biting comedy, which will begin performances in November. Fay Ripley plays Kerry, owner of a new restaurant in fashionable Walthamstow. Wearing her working-class roots as a badge of honour, Kerry navigates the local characters in a bid to make the tapas restaurant a success—without losing herself in the process. Additional casting will be announced later.

As previously reported, The Lehman Trilogy, which won five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Play, will return to London’s West End from January 2023 for a strictly limited season. Head here for more information regarding the National Theatre's offerings.