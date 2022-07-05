Odds & Ends: Jeremy Jordan to Debut Rock Band at Sony Hall

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Jeremy Jordan to Play Sony Hall This September

Jeremy Jordan, who was most recently seen on the New York stage in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway, took part in creating a rock band during the pandemic. Age of Madness is scheduled to take the stage on September 25 at Sony Hall. Get familiar with their electric music video for "My First Enemy" below!

Helen Hunt to Star in Eureka Day in London

Helen Hunt is heading to the stage. The Oscar and Emmy winner will lead the European premiere of Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, which will be directed by Katy Rudd and will play from September 6 through October 31 at the Old Vic. Set at a progressive day school in California circa 2017 amidst a mumps breakout, the play tells the story of a school community that turns on each other over questions about vaccinations. Eureka Day had its New York premiere at Walkerspace in 2019.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Set for December 15

ABC is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Disney classic film Beauty and the Beast with a two-hour hybrid animated and live-action special, according to Deadline. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on December 15 at 8PM ET and will be available the next day on Disney+. Jon M. Chu will executive produce with Hamish Hamilton set to direct. The cast, whose performances will be woven throughout the original feature film, will be announced at a later date. The Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast ran from 1994 through 2007 and garnered nine Tony nominations, including a nod for Best Musical and a win for Best Costume Design.

P.S. The Devil Wears Prada musical premieres in Chicago on July 19. Get a sneak peek at Elton John performing "Dress Your Way Up" from the new tuner below,