Beth Leavel, Taylor Iman Jones and Full Cast Set for World Premiere of The Devil Wears Prada Musical

The full cast for the upcoming world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada is set. Tony winner Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones are confirmed to take on the roles of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, respectively. They were first announced for the project in 2019 that will now begin its world premiere run at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 19. Anna D. Shapiro directs the new musical, which is based on the movie of the same name and features a book by Kate Wetherhead, music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub. MTV Video Music Award winner James Alsop choreographs.

The cast features Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

The ensemble includes Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnathan Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer and CJ Tyson.

The Devil Wears Prada focuses on Runway Magazine—the supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It’s a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway’s legendary Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda’s blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.



