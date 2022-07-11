Ain’t No Mo’, Written By and Starring Jordan E. Cooper, Heads to Broadway in November

Ain't No Mo', which had a twice-extended run at the Public Theater in 2019, will arrive on Broadway this fall. Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, the show will play Broadway's Belasco Theatre beginning previews on November 3 and officially opening on December 1. Stevie Walker-Webb will make his Broadway debut as the director.

Ain’t No Mo’ dares to ask the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America from the mischievous mind of playwright Cooper, who won the 2021 Whiting Award for Drama.

"Not since the original Dreamgirls have I been so moved by a piece of theater. I knew it would take something extraordinary to finally lure me to Broadway, and Ain’t No Mo’ is it," producer Lee Daniels said in a statement. "Jordan E. Cooper is a revelation, and I can’t wait for a whole new audience to lay witness to what he has created. Broadway ain’t gon’ be the same!”

Ain’t No Mo’ will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Emilio Sosa and lighting design by Adam Honoré.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.