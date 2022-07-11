Paradise Square, Starring Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango, Sets Broadway Closing Date

Paradise Square will end its Broadway run on July 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The production, directed by Moisés Kaufman, opened at the Barrymore Theatre on April 3. At the time of closing, the production will have played 23 previews and 108 performances. An original Broadway cast recording is expected to be released in September. A national tour is being planned for the 2023-2024 season, and international productions are also in development.

The production stars Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, John Dossett, Sidney DuPont, A.J. Shively, Nathaniel Stampley, Gabrielle McClinton, Jacob Fishel, Matt Bogart and Kevin Dennis.

Paradise Square features a book co-written by Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan. The music is by Jason Howland and Kirwan with lyrics by Nathan Tysen and additional material by Masi Asare.

“I am enormously proud of the work of our prodigiously talented cast who are committed to the story they tell at every performance, and our extraordinary creative team who collaborated brilliantly to bring the world of Paradise Square to life,” producer Garth H. Drabinsky said in a statement. “I am also thankful for the show’s devoted fans, and the numerous influential voices who have enthusiastically supported us at the theatre and on social media, including Oprah Winfrey, Ben Vereen, Gloria Steinem, Cynthia Erivo, Phylicia Rashad and Danielle Brooks, among many others.”

Paradise Square was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, with star Joaquina Kalukango winning the Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.