Watch Darren Criss, Bebe Neuwirth, the Death Becomes Her Divas and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 6, 2024
Paul Wontorek and Darren Criss
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

This week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadalwe've got undead divas, lovable robots, seafaring singers and more. Read below to find out what's on tap in the latest episode. 

Two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth sits down with host Tamsen Fadal to talk about her time as Fraulein Schneider in the Broadway revival of CabaretHear what it's been like living inside the August Wilson Theatre's immersive Kit Kat Club.

Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr. and more preview their new musical Swept Awayfeaturing the songs of the Avett Brothers. Get a first look inside the show, now running at the Longacre Theatre.

Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard are the comedic divas leading the new musical version of the cult classic film Death Becomes HerWatch them talk with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about bringing the show to life, and go behind the scenes of their Broadway.com photo shoot. 

Rafi Gavron makes his Broadway debut in McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar starring Robert Downey Jr. at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. See him take a walk with correspondent Charlie Cooper around Lincoln Center's iconic plaza while they talk about the terrifying and thrilling project that he wraps up later this month.  

Amber Gray, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch and more star in Eureka Daya new play by Jonathan Spector about vaccine panic in a California private school. Learn more about the Manhattan Theatre Club production from its Broadway cast and creatives. 

Peek inside the Museum of Broadway's brand-new exhibit, celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway.

Darren Criss takes his biggest Broadway risk yet as the star and producer of Maybe Happy Endinga new musical that explores the anatomy of love through a couple of humanoid robots with outdated software. Watch his conversation with Wontorek and find out why Criss thinks this show is a worthy gamble. 

Go inside the 15th annual Broadway Salutes celebration, honoring the hardest-working theater professionals in the business.

Check out PigPen Theatre Co., the songwriters behind Broadway's Water for Elephants, in their exclusive performance of the musical's soaring ballad "Silver Stars" in the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, November 6 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

