Broadway Grosses: Audiences Spellbound by Summer's Into the Woods

Fans of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods are well-aware that the cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, the hair as yellow as corn and the slipper as pure as gold are precious objects. So too is a ticket to the starry Broadway revival, which officially opened at the St. James Theatre on July 10 following a red-hot run at New York City Center this past spring. The Lear deBessonet-directed production, which will leave theater lovers with a cast recording this September, is set to close on August 21. The revival grossed $1,829,941 last week with audiences at 99.46 percent capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 17.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,062,733)

2. Hamilton ($2,255,343)

3. The Lion King ($2,130,537)

4. Into the Woods ($1,829,941)

5. Wicked ($1,767,432)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Paradise Square ($520,750)

4. Chicago ($514,341)

3. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ($466,947)

2. The Kite Runner ($331,511)

1. The Minutes ($228,508)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hamilton (100.62%)

2. MJ (100.34%)*

3. The Music Man (99.60%)

4. Into the Woods (99.46%)

5. Six (99.10%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (69.59%)

4. Chicago (67.14%)

3. The Minutes (64.83%)*

2. Mr. Saturday Night (60.73%)

1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (49.48%)

*Number based on seven regular performances

Source: The Broadway League