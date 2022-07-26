Naomi Rodgers & Zurin Villanueva to Star in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's National Tour

Casting has been announced for the previously reported Tina: The Tina Turner Musical North American tour. The production will launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on September 11 and is set to play 30 cities in its first year.

The cast is led by Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva, who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four out of eight performances a week. Rodgers was previously seen on the national tour of Frozen. Villanueva's Broadway credits include Mean Girls, Shuffle Along and The Lion King.

Tina will also feature Garrett Turner as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Ann Nesby as Gran Georgeanna and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda. The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Taylor A. Blackman, Aliyah Caldwell, Lillian Charles, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Takia Hopson, Ayvah Johnson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Parris Mone’t Lewis, Nia Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillips, Nicole Powell, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Kris Roberts, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Aniya Simone, Chris Stevens, Jeff Sullivan and Carlton Terrence Taylor.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on November 7, 2019. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and acting nominations for Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor. Warren took home the trophy for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.