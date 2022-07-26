Broadway Grosses: Audiences Rush to See Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo in Dear Evan Hansen

Gaten Matarazzo takes his first bow in "Dear Evan Hansen" (Photo: Natalie Powers)

Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, which is in its final two months on Broadway, is back in the top five thanks audiences rushing to catch Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo's first week back on the boards as Jared Kleinman. Matarazzo began performances on July 19 and the musical saw audiences fill the theater to 99.29 percent capacity, tying with Company, which finishes up its Broadway run on July 31.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 24.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,016,700)

2. The Lion King ($2,434,665)*

3. Hamilton ($2,250,557)

4. Into the Woods ($1,890,615)

5. Wicked ($1,846,484)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Come From Away ($568,572)

4. Chicago ($539,531)

3. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive ($524,321)

2.The Minutes ($291,867)***

1. The Kite Runner ($277,621)**



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hamilton (100.50%)

2. MJ (100.40%)***

3. The Music Man (99.60%)

4. Company (99.29%) and Dear Evan Hansen (99.29%)

5. Hadestown (99.06%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Beetlejuice (75.33%)***

4. Funny Girl (72.34%)

3. Chicago (72.20%)

2. Mr. Saturday Night (64.48%)***

1. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (54.77%)

*Number based on nine regular performances

**Number based on three preview performances and five regular performances

***Number based on seven regular performances

Source: The Broadway League