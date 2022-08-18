Game On! Take Me Out Revival, Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Jesse Williams, Sets Fall Broadway Return

The Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out is coming back to Broadway. This production of Richard Greenberg's 2002 play, directed by Scott Ellis, will bow at the Schoenfeld Theatre beginning on October 27. Tony nominee Jesse Williams and Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson will return with the show for a 14-week engagement. The rest of the cast will be announced later.

Take Me Out follows Lemming, star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

“Second Stage’s Tony Award-winning production was one of the most buzzed about plays of the spring season, and its limited run was too brief to capture the interest and demand for tickets,” said producer Barry Weissler. “Fran and I are so honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings.”

In addition to Williams and Ferguson, the production that played the Helen Hayes Theatre earlier this year starred Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

Take Me Out features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. The production garnered four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Ferguson.