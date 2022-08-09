Jane Lynch to Depart Funny Girl Early; Liz McCartney Set as Mrs. Brice Ahead of Tovah Feldshuh

Emmy winner Jane Lynch has shifted her final performance date as Mrs. Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. The 2022 Emmy nominee will now take her final bow at the August Wilson Theatre on August 14, she was originally announced to play her final performance on September 4. Current standby Liz McCartney will take on the role from August 16 through September 4. As previously announced, four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will be play Mrs. Brice opposite Lea Michele as Fanny Brice beginning on September 6.

“With my long-planned vacation on the books and then the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in LA on Thursday, September 1, I will take my final curtain call on August 14," Lynch said in a statement. "As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights.”

McCartney has served as a standby for Mrs. Brice, Mrs. Strakosh and Mrs. Meeker in Funny Girl since its opening. She has 11 Broadway credits to her name, including My Fair Lady, Sunday in the Park with George, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and more.

Funny Girl currently stars Julie Benko as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Tony nominee Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. The ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Hadiya Lundgren, John Thomas Manzari, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives and Leslie Blake Walker.

Funny Girl has music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart. Tony winner Harvey Fierstein revised the book for this revival production. Directed by Michael Mayer, the musical follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield. While she was cheered on stage as a great comedian, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved.

The production features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, music direction and supervision by Michael Rafter, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.