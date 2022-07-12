Andrew Garfield, Jane Lynch, Nathan Lane & More Stage Stars Earn 2022 Emmy Nominations

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 12 by J.B. Smoove, Melissa Fumero and Television Academy Chairman/CEO Frank Schermand and a slew of stage stars are among the nominees. The awards ceremony is set to take place on September 12 on NBC and Peacock.

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, which was co-hosted by Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald as a two-part special event on CBS and Peacock in 2021, earned a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Schmigadoon!, the musical comedy that features several stage stars like Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming and more, received a nod for Tony winner Christopher Gattelli's choreography in the Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming category. Mandy Moore and Jillian Meyers were nominated for their choreography for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, which was also nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

Tony winner Andrew Garfield was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Under The Banner Of Heaven. Tony nominee Steven Martin was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building along with his co-star and Tony winner Martin Short. Tony winner Nathan Lane is up for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his performance in Only Murders In The Building. Tony nominee Arian Moayed is also in the running for his guest appearance in Succession. Current Funny Girl star Jane Lynch was nominated for her guest performance in Only Murders In The Building. Tony winners Jane Adams, Laurie Metcalf and Harriet Sansom Harris were also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for in Hacks.

Mare Winningham, who was recently Tony-nominated for her leading performance in Girl From the North Country, received a nomination for her role as Diane Mallum in Dopesick. Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. Olivier winner Hannah Waddingham is also in the running for her time as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso.

Five-time Tony nominee Laura Linney received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series category for her work in Ozark. Jodi Comer, who will make her Broadway debut in the Prima Facie transfer next year, is also up in the category for Killing Eve. Tony nominee Jean Smart earned a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category for starring in Hacks. Sarah Paulson was recognized for her work as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story for the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category. Tony winner Tony Shalhoub is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series category for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Additionally, Randy Rainbow, the popular theater entertainer, earned a nomination in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series for The Randy Rainbow Show. Also of note is that Stranger Things, which stars upcoming Dear Evan Hansen actor Gaten Matarazzo, is in the running for Outstanding Drama Series.

