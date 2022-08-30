Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! The Musical Brings Summertime Sizzle

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which officially opened on July 25, 2019, is still going strong at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The Tony-winning musical, inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s film, brought in $1,149,889 and reached 96.64 percent capacity last week. Leading the company are Ashley Loren and Derek Klena in the roles of Satine and Christian.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 28.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1.The Music Man ($2,716,507)

2. Hamilton ($2,072,969)

3. The Lion King ($1,795,793)

4. MJ ($1,731,913)

5. Into the Woods ($1,616,557)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Come From Away ($600,415)

4. A Strange Loop ($578,170)

3. Funny Girl ($573,147)

2. Chicago ($490,696)

1. The Kite Runner ($287,649)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Dear Evan Hansen (100.76%)

2. MJ (100.14%)

3. The Lion King (97.48%)

4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (96.64%)

5. Hadestown (95.63%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. The Phantom of the Opera (72.20%)

4. ​​​​​Funny Girl (70.65%)

3. The Kite Runner (67.58%)

2. Chicago (66.69%)

1. Beetlejuice (60.17%)

Source: The Broadway League