Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! The Musical Brings Summertime Sizzle

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which officially opened on July 25, 2019, is still going strong at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The Tony-winning musical, inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s film, brought in $1,149,889 and reached 96.64 percent capacity last week. Leading the company are Ashley Loren and Derek Klena in the roles of Satine and Christian.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 28.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1.The Music Man ($2,716,507)
2. Hamilton ($2,072,969)
3. The Lion King ($1,795,793)
4. MJ ($1,731,913)
5. Into the Woods ($1,616,557)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Come From Away ($600,415)
4. A Strange Loop ($578,170)
3. Funny Girl ($573,147)
2. Chicago ($490,696)
1. The Kite Runner ($287,649)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Dear Evan Hansen (100.76%)
2. MJ (100.14%)
3. The Lion King (97.48%)
4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (96.64%)
5. Hadestown (95.63%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Phantom of the Opera (72.20%)
4. Funny Girl (70.65%)
3. The Kite Runner (67.58%)
2. Chicago (66.69%)
1. Beetlejuice (60.17%)
Source: The Broadway League