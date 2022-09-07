Broadway Grosses: Mr. Saturday Night, Starring Billy Crystal, Ends Broadway Run with Packed Houses

Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, played its final performance at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on September 4 and audiences rushed in for a last laugh. The musical comedy, based on the film of the same name, performed to a theater filled to 97.98 percent capacity in addition to bringing in $1,014,614 at the box office, a high for the production. Meanwhile, Into the Woods rose in. the ranks to frontrunner status, earning $1,867,862 as audiences said goodbye to original cast members Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Phillipa Soo, Julia Lester and David Turner.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 4.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1.The Music Man ($2,863,653)
2. Hamilton ($2,106,039)
3. Into the Woods ($1,867,862)
4. MJ ($1,762,559)
5. The Lion King ($1,757,862)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Come From Away ($674,986)
4. Funny Girl ($659,874)
3. A Strange Loop ($573,891)*
2. Chicago ($560,098)
1. The Kite Runner ($294,963)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Dear Evan Hansen (101.03%)
2. MJ (100.37%)
3. Into the Woods (98.84%)
4. Mr. Saturday Night (97.98%)*
5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (97.67%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Funny Girl (79.00%)
4. The Phantom of the Opera (77.00%)
3. Chicago (75.32%)
2. The Kite Runner (73.17%)
1. Beetlejuice (70.61%)
*Number based on seven regular performances.
Source: The Broadway League