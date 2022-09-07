Broadway Grosses: Mr. Saturday Night, Starring Billy Crystal, Ends Broadway Run with Packed Houses

Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, played its final performance at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on September 4 and audiences rushed in for a last laugh. The musical comedy, based on the film of the same name, performed to a theater filled to 97.98 percent capacity in addition to bringing in $1,014,614 at the box office, a high for the production. Meanwhile, Into the Woods rose in. the ranks to frontrunner status, earning $1,867,862 as audiences said goodbye to original cast members Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Phillipa Soo, Julia Lester and David Turner.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 4.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1.The Music Man ($2,863,653)

2. Hamilton ($2,106,039)

3. Into the Woods ($1,867,862)

4. MJ ($1,762,559)

5. The Lion King ($1,757,862)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Come From Away ($674,986)

4. Funny Girl ($659,874)

3. A Strange Loop ($573,891)*

2. Chicago ($560,098)

1. The Kite Runner ($294,963)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Dear Evan Hansen (101.03%)

2. MJ (100.37%)

3. Into the Woods (98.84%)

4. Mr. Saturday Night (97.98%)*

5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (97.67%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Funny Girl (79.00%)

4. The Phantom of the Opera (77.00%)

3. Chicago (75.32%)

2. The Kite Runner (73.17%)

1. Beetlejuice (70.61%)

*Number based on seven regular performances.

Source: The Broadway League