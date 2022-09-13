Broadway Grosses: Blockbuster Wicked Flies High with Box Office Boost

Wicked, the long-running hit musical, which stars Talia Suskauer and Brittney Johnson, saw a box office boost earning $1,360,100. Lea Michele's Funny Girl debut also brought the musical into the frontrunner category, even with the star only performing four shows before testing positive for COVID. Michele will be out of the production through September 20 with standby Julie Benko stepping in as Fanny Brice. Meanwhile, the Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-led The Music Man was on hiatus and did not have any scheduled performances this past week.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 11.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. Hamilton ($1,884,105)

2. MJ ($1,698,290)

3. Funny Girl ($1,639,212)

4. The Lion King ($1,580,294)

5. Wicked ($1,360,100)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Come From Away ($781,173)

4. Hadestown ($729,100)

3. A Strange Loop ($605,093)

2. Chicago ($637,202)

1. The Kite Runner ($340,779)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. MJ (100.36%)

2. Dear Evan Hansen (100.10%)

3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (99.39%)

4. Hadestown (98.65%)

5. Come From Away (98.58%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (85.43%)

4. The Phantom of the Opera (81.31%)

3. Beetlejuice (77.57%)

2. The Kite Runner (73.15%)

1. Into the Woods (67.96%)

Source: The Broadway League