Hear from Lea Michele, Chazz Palminteri, James Earl Jones & More on The Broadway Show

Lea Michele on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on September 25 at 7PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Hello, gorgeous! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Funny Girl’s new star Lea Michele as well as her co-stars Tovah Feldshuh, Jared Grimes and Ramin Karimloo.
- Get the scoop on Broadway’s longest-running musical The Phantom of the Opera dropping its chandelier one last time in February 2023.
- Watch Pose standout Angelica Ross make history, taking her first bow as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.
- On the 35th anniversary of A Bronx Tale, Chazz Palminteri is bringing his classic one-man show back to the New York stage for one night only. He sat down with Tamsen Fadal at the Rum House.
- Learn about the forthcoming cast recording from the new Max Martin-scored musical & Juliet.
- See the unveiling of the newly named James Earl Jones Theatre, and hear from the stage legend himself.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!