 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Head to Shubert Alley for an Inside Look at the Broadway Flea Market on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 29, 2022
Perry Sook & Kwegyirba Croffie on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Every year Broadway shows head to Shubert Alley to offer treasures, at the Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction. The annual event, which began in 1987, is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year's installment raised a whopping $1,043,825. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, set to air in New York City on October 2 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX, correspondent Perry Sook offers an inside look at the event.

Get a sneak peek at the segment below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lea Michele's Second Act: The Funny Girl Star on Spring Awakening, Glee & Finding Her Fanny Brice
  2. Olivier Winner & Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey to Play Fiyero in Wicked Films
  3. Victory! Broadway Besties Catherine Wreford Ledlow & Craig Ramsay Win The Amazing Race Canada
Back to Top