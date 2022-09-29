Odds & Ends: Hocus Pocus Broadway Musical in the Works

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Hocus Pocus Musical in Development

Just ahead of Hocus Pocus 2's Disney+ premiere on September 30, original film producer David Kirschner has revealed that a musical adaptation of the 1993 hit movie is in the works. "This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on—and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus," Kirschner, who also serves as a producer on the sequel, said on The Art of Kindness podcast. "It's not just me. It's so many people that brought Hocus Pocus [to life]—from [director] Kenny Ortega and Mick Garris' script and John Debney's score and Bill Sandell's production design, and now, a whole new generation is working on it." The 1993 film, starring Broadway alums Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the sinister yet hilarious Sanderson sisters, takes place on Halloween night. When Max Dennison (Omri Katz) lights the Black Flame Candle in Salem, Massachusetts, he resurrects the trio of witches who wreak havoc on the town. Further details about the musical will be revealed later. In the meantime, watch the trailer for the sequel film below!

Drama League Gala to Feature The Karate Kid & More

The Drama League has announced details for their fall gala, Embrace The Season: A Drama League Celebration, set for October 17 at City Winery. The evening's program, directed by Sheryl Kaller with the Broadway Sinfonietta as the event’s house band, will feature an exclusive peek at The Karate Kid as well as KPOP, Death of A Salesman, A Man of No Importance, The Piano Lesson, Bliss and a special teaser from Back to the Future. Additional productions will be announced later.

Watch the Broadway Star-Packed Trailer for The Same Storm

Peter Hedges' The Same Storm arrives in theaters on October 14, and the trailer has just arrived. The movie, which was filmed using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, includes a bevy of Broadway stars, including Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Elaine May, Daphne Rubin-Vega, K. Todd Freeman, Danny Burstein, Jin Ha, Alison Pill, John Gallagher Jr., Judith Light, Ato Blankson-Wood and more. Watch the trailer below.

Idina Menzel Responds to Frozen 3 Rumors

Frozen fans just can't let it go! While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her and sister Cara Mentzel's new children's book Loud Mouse, Idina Menzel was asked about rumors regarding a third Frozen film: "We have the best time. I'd love it because I'd like to pay my son's college." Watch the interview (and a preview of her Loud Mouse song) below!

P.S. We love an Idina Menzel bonus! Watch the Tony winner put her own wicked spin on the popular SheHulk filter below.