Lea Michele
(Photo: Good Morning America)

Watch Funny Girl Star Lea Michele Sing "Don't Rain on My Parade" and "People"

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 7, 2022

Lea Michele is not letting anything rain on her parade. The Funny Girl star made a couple of high-profile television apperances to promote the musical revival. She performed "People" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and "Don't Rain on My Parade" on Good Morning America. The Glee star appears in the production alongside Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice. Check out Michele's performances below, and be sure to see her on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre!

 

 

