New Musical Kimberly Akimbo, Starring Victoria Clark, Begins Broadway Performances

David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's new musical Kimberly Akimbo has landed on Broadway. The show begins previews at the Booth Theatre on October 12 and opens on November 10. Directed by Jessica Stone and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the musical is based on Lindsay-Abaire's acclaimed play of the same name.

The Broadway production is a transfer from the world premiere at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theatre and features the same cast, including Tony Award winner Victoria Clark as Kimberly, Justin Cooley as Seth, Steven Boyer as Buddy, Alli Mauzey as Pattie, Bonnie Milligan as Debra, Olivia Elease Hardy as Delia, Fernell Hogan as Martin, Michael Iskander as Aaron and Nina White as Teresa.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady, and yet, her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon and wig, hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. The music director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

Kimberly Akimbo's world premiere won many accolades, including the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical. It received nine Drama Desk Award nominations and is up for Best Musical at the Drama League Awards.