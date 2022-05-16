Six and Kimberly Akimbo Lead 2022 Drama Desk Nominations

Nominations have been announced for the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards, honoring the best in Broadway, off and off-off-Broadway theater in the 2021-22 season. George Takei announced the nominations on May 16. Winners for this year's Drama Desk Awards will be announced the week of June 6. The Tony-nominated new musical Six earned the most nomination with 10, including a special award for the ensemble cast. The Broadway-bound Kimberly Akimbo followed closely behind with nine nominations.

The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater. The following shows were not eligible because they were considered in other seasons: A Strange Loop, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Hangmen, Girl from the North Country, Skeleton Crew, The Lehman Trilogy Dana H., Is This A Room, Beyond Babel, Coal Country, Get On Your Knees, The Patsy and What to Send Up When It Goes Down. Trouble in Mind was considered a revival due to its eligibility when it ran off-Broadway in 1955.

Here is a full list of nominees:



Outstanding Play

Cullud Wattah, by Erika Dickerson-Despenza

English, by Sanaz Toossi

Prayer for the French Republic, by Joshua Harmon

Sanctuary City, by Martyna Majok

Selling Kabul, by Sylvia Khoury

The Chinese Lady, by Lloyd Suh

Outstanding Musical

Harmony

Intimate Apparel

Kimberly Akimbo

Six

The Hang

Outstanding Revival of a Play

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Lackawanna Blues

Skeleton Crew

Trouble in Mind

Twilight: Lost Angeles, 1992

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Assassins

Baby

Caroline, or Change

Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Jacob Ming-Trent, Merry Wives

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

John Douglas Thompson, The Merchant of Venice



Outstanding Actress in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Andrea Patterson, Cullud Wattah

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Shannon Tyo, The Chinese Lady

Michelle Wilson, Confederates

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Chip Zien, Harmony

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Jeanna de Waal, Diana

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Joshua Boone, Skeleton Crew

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Daniel K. Isaac, The Chinese Lady

Billy Eugene Jones, On Sugarland

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland

Sonnie Brown, what you are now

Page Leong, Out of Time

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Kara Young, Clyde's



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Justin Austin, Intimate Apparel

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Matt Doyle, Company

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Tavon Olds-Sample, MJ

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Judy Kuhn, Assassins

Tamika Lawrence, Black No More

Patti LuPone, Company

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Jennifer Simard, Company

Outstanding Solo Performance

Alex Edelman, Just for Us

Arturo Luís Soria, Ni Mi Madre

Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Director of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Saheem Ali, Merry Wives

Rebecca Frecknall, Sanctuary City

Taibi Magar, Twilight: Lost Angeles, 1992

Whitney White, On Sugarland

Outstanding Director of a Musical

John Doyle, Assassins

Marianne Elliott, Company

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, Six

Bartlett Sher, Intimate Apparel

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Choreography

Ayodele Casel (tap choreography), Funny Girl

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six

Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman & Jason Oremus (Irish Hammerstep), Gelan Lambert & Chloe Davis (associates), Paradise Square

Liam Steel, Company

Christopher Wheeldon, Michael Balderrama (associate), Rich and Tone Taleuega (Michael Jackson Movement), MJ

Outstanding Music Presented by Music Theatre International

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Six

Jason Howland, Paradise Square

Matt Ray, The Hang

Carrie Rodriguez, ¡Americano!

Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Lyrics Presented by Music Theatre International

Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night

Taylor Mac, The Hang

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Six

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Outstanding Book of a Musical Presented by Music Theatre International

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Six

Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel

Bruce Sussman, Harmony



Outstanding Orchestrations

Tom Curran, Six

Greg Jarrett, Assassins, Classic Stage Company

Mark Hartman & Yasuhiko Fukuoka, The Streets of New York

Jason Michael Webb & David Holcenberg, MJ

Outstanding Music in a Play

Te'La & Kamauu, Thoughts of a Colored Man

Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues

Michael Thurber & Farai Malianga (drum compositions), Merry Wives

Outstanding Set Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, Merry Wives

Wilson Chin, Pass Over

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Takeshi Kata, Clyde's

Junghyun Georgia Lee, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical Presented by Hudson Scenic

Emma Bailey, Six

Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company

David Zinn, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Linda Cho, The Chinese Lady

Gregory Gale, Fairycakes

Tilly Grimes, The Alchemist

Qween Jean, On Sugarland

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical Presented by Production Resource Group

Machine Dazzle, The Hang

Susan Hilferty, Funny Girl

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six

Catherine Zuber, Intimate Apparel

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Clyde's

Reza Behjat, English

Isabella Byrd, Sanctuary City

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Cullud Wattah



Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Natasha Katz, Diana

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jennifer Tipton, Intimate Apparel



Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Tyler Kieffer, Seven Deadly Sins

Hidenori Nakajo & Ryan Rumery, Autumn Royal

Ben & Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac

Mikaal Sulaiman, Sanctuary City

Lee Kinney, Selling Kabul



Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, Six

Kai Harada, Kimberly Akimbo

Gareth Owen, MJ



Outstanding Projection Design

59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

David Bengali, Twilight: Lost Angeles, 1992

Stephania Bulbarella & Alex Basco Koch, Space Dogs

Shawn Duan, The Chinese Lady

Sven Ortel, Thoughts of a Colored Man



Outstanding Wig and Hair Design

Matthew B. Armentrout, Paradise Square

David Brian Brown, Mrs. Doubtfire

Paul Huntley, Diana

Charles LaPointe, MJ



Outstanding Puppet Design

Amanda Villalobos, Wolf Play

James Ortiz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Rockefeller Productions, Winnie the Pooh



The Chase Award for Unique Theatrical Experience

Seven Deadly Sins, Tectonic Theater Project & Madison Wells Live



Outstanding Adaptation

Merry Wives, by Jocelyn Bioh

The Alchemist, by Jeffrey Hatcher



Ensemble Award:

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele, Six

The actors bring to musical life the women who married England's King Henry VIII. The fanciful result is a buoyant dramatization of their individually purposeful and collectively empowering journeys.



Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award:

Marjan Neshat

This season, as a woman hiding her brother from the Taliban in Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul and an English instructor straddling two very different cultures in Sanaz Toossi's English, Marjan Neshat embodied disparate characters so fully that it was hard to recognize the single actor in the two roles. Whether in drama or comedy, Neshat mines the playwright's text for a vast panoply of emotions that yield vivid, intricate portrayals of the parts she undertakes.



Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award:

Alice Childress.

In four decades as playwright, novelist, actor, and director, Alice Childress (1912-1994) challenged racism with engrossing stories and memorable characters. When a New York producer demanded revisions to soften the impact of Trouble in Mind, Childress withdrew the script. Sixty-five years later, the Drama Desk celebrates the long-delayed Broadway premiere of this timeless masterpiece and salutes Childress as a towering figure in contemporary theater history.

Additional Special Awards:

Dede Ayite seems to have costumed half the actors of this theater season with her designs for Merry Wives, Seven Deadly Sins, The Last of the Love Letters, Chicken and Biscuits, Slave Play, Nollywood Dreams, American Buffalo, and How I learned to Drive. Whether dressing working-class Marylanders of the 1960s, amateur criminals of the 1970s, or West African immigrants in today's Harlem, Ayite has a knack for conveying characters' means, values, and aspirations before the actors utter a word.

Adam Rigg devised wildly varying scenic designs this season including: a house in wood, shadow, and reflective glass that draws the audience into the Flint, Michigan water crisis in Cullud Wattah; a community cul-de-sac where trauma and history are celebrated in On Sugarland; and the falling walls, flower-covered hillsides, and functional seaside fun ride of The Skin of Our Teeth.

With the category-defying Oratorio for Living Things, Heather Christian aims to encompass all human existence in a single inventive and startlingly beautiful work. In times of pandemic, war, and social upheaval, Christian's work (directed by Lee Sunday Evans and brought to life by a superb cast and creative team) is an awe-inspiring reminder that, even in the darkest times, there will always be artistic peaks to scale.