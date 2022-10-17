MJ to Bow in London's West End in 2024

The Tony-nominated hit musical MJ is heading across the pond. The production, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, will open at the Prince Edward Theatre in March 2024. Casting and exact dates are to be announced.

“I am thrilled that MJ will come to London, having been embraced by New York audiences since it opened," Wheeldon said in a statement. "Michael Jackson had a profound influence on popular culture as well as all of us as performing artists, and this musical is an exploration of that artistic mind and a creative process which is unmistakably Michael Jackson. It has offered us the opportunity to put one of the greatest catalogues of pop music ever written up onstage in a show that combines the thrill and energy of a Michael Jackson concert with a glimpse into a pivotal moment of his pioneering career. After many years working with the Royal Ballet and bringing the Tony Award-winning An American in Paris to the West End, I now very much look forward to bringing MJ to UK audiences.”

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Michael Jackson's song catalogue.

The musical, starring Tony winner Myles Frost, opened at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on February 1.