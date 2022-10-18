Watch the Cast of KPOP Perform the Catchy 'This Is My Korea' in Times Square

The new musical KPOP, inspired by the global phenomenon of the K-pop genre, has arrived on Broadway, and the cast performed a number on Good Morning America on October 18. Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory and stars Luna, Kevin Woo, Min, BoHyung, Julia Abueva, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, John Yi, Joshua Lee, Lina Rose Lee and Zachary Noah Piser. The cast performed the opening number "This Is My Korea." Watch below, and then see the show at the Circle in the Square Theatre.