Naomi Rodgers & Zurin Villanueva on Sharing the Spotlight as They Step Into Tina Turner's Shoes in Tina on Tour

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is bringing the story music legend Tina Turner across the country, and this time two leading ladies are stepping into the spotlight. Both Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva will share the role of Tina Turner equally, with each performer taking the stage four times a week. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sat down with Rodgers and Villanueva at the Civilian Hotel for a recent episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal to talk about the duo's journey to stardom, what it takes to play a rock star and more.

Stepping into the shoes of Tina Turner is no easy feat, and Rodgers is doing all she can to keep up her endurance. "I'm having a lot of carbs and trying to eat," she said. "The first week and the first day of rehearsal we did the megamix and it was intense. It was all about drilling it and getting your stamina up. It's all about repetition, honestly. If I'm thinking realistically, I feel like Tina didn't have time to be at the gym. She was on a world tour. She was getting her workout in while she was on stage. Her hair's all wet and sweaty and things like that. I know she was like, 'Can I get a pasta and bread, please?' right afterwards."

For Villanueva, who has appeared on Broadway in The Lion King, Mean Girls and Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, standing center stage as Tina Turner is the result of years of hard work. "This is my first principle [contract] on a huge production," she said. "I've done lots of stuff in regional theaters and off-Broadway. I did play Dionne in Clueless a few years back and that was my first principle [contract] in New York City, but this is a huge production. When I got the email, I literally stared at the wall for 45 minutes because I couldn't believe it."

Watch the interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.