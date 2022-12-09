Jeff Goldblum Confirmed to Play The Wizard in Wicked Films

Wicked has found its sentimental movie man. Jeff Goldblum will play The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The films will star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq. Director Jon M. Chu is helming the movie musical, which will be released as two films, with the first releasing Christmas 2024 and the second in 2025.

Goldblum is known for appearing in some of the biggest franchises including Jurrasic Park, Jurassic World, Independence Day and Thor. He earned an Emmy nomination for his guest role on Will & Grace and has two additional nominations for his Disney+ series The World According to Jeff Goldblum. He directed the short film Little Surprises, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. His jazz band, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, released their first album, The Capitol Studios Sessions, in 2018. He appeared on Broadway in The Pillowman, Seminar, The Moony Shapiro Songbook and more.

Stephen Schwartz revealed the movie will contain at least three new songs. The composer also plans to incorporate at least one number cut from the Broadway show into the film adaptation. Schwartz and the show's librettist Winnie Holzman are collaborating on the screenplay.

Wicked, which premiered on Broadway in 2003, continues to play the Gershwin Theatre. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good. The show follows the tale of green-skinned Elphaba through the life-changing events that eventually label her “wicked.” The Grammy-winning score by Schwartz features the songs “The Wizard and I,” “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.”