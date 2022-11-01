Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot & The Lion King Set for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is once again bringing Broadway favorites into the celebration. Kicking off this year's 96th annual parade will be a performance by Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl. The Broadway casts of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King will also perform as part of the parade, which airs on November 24 on NBC from 9AM-12PM ET.

Other stage favorites like the The Rockettes, Jordin Sparks, Gloria Estefan and more will also appear on the telecast.

This year’s 96th Macy’s Parade will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands and 10 performance groups, a host of musical stars and Santa Claus.