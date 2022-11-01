Meet Broadway's Biggest Fan! Contest Winner Miss Charlotte Will Make You Smile

We put out a call looking for Broadway's Biggest Fan in 2020. At that time, thousands of fans across the country sent in videos showcasing their passion for theater, and three finalists were announced to be judged by Broadway stars Reneé Rapp and Andrew Barth Feldman along with SiriusXM host Julie James. After much delibration, Charlotte Hafer, known as Miss Charlotte, from Chambersburg, PA was crowned the winner. She was finally able to make her long-awaited trip to New York City to see Hamilton, Beeltejuice and Six. Broadway.com sat down with Miss Charlotte at Sardi's to talk about being a lifelong Broadway fan, her 40+ years as a dance teacher, what theater means to her and more.

Miss Charlotte has spent her life mentoring and teaching young dancers, and it is one of the reasons why she was crowned champion. "I've been a dance teacher for over 50 years," she said. "By being a teacher, I can share the joy with others and how to become a part of life, which is in itself a Broadway production."

The weekend trip to New York City was a whirlwind for Miss Charlotte, who often got emotional while talking about her love for live theater. "It makes me cry every time I think of how I won. All three [finalists] were fantastic, but it was my time," she said.

