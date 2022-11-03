Moulin Rouge! The Musical & Six to Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Set your alarm! The Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Six are set to perform during the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. The broadcast will begin at 9AM ET on November 24 and be available to watch on both CBS and its streaming service Paramount+.

This parade is different than the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will feature performances by Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl,A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre and Six is at the newly named Lena Horne Theatre.