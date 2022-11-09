Hear from Gabriel Byrne, Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & More on The Broadway Show

Gabriel Byrne & Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on November 13 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Hit the red carpet on opening night of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous, and get a fun inside look at the exciting day with the show’s star Casey Likes.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down at Sardi's with Some Like It Hot leads Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee to talk about bringing the Hollywood film classic to the stage in 2022.
- Host Tamsen Fadal chats with stage and screen talent Gabriel Byrne about his solo show Walking With Ghosts, based on his memoir of the same name.
- Ain’t No Mo’ just touched down on Broadway. Correspondent Charlie Cooper catches up with creator and star Jordan E. Cooper at Sardi's.
- History is happening in Manhattan! See footage from the exciting unveiling of the Lena Horne Theatre, the first Broadway house named after a Black woman.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!