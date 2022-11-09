Watch the First Trailer for Idina Menzel's Upcoming Documentary Which Way to the Stage?

Fans are getting an inside look into the life of Tony winner Idina Menzel this winter! Idina Menzel: Which Way to Stage?, a new documentary, will premiere on Disney+ on December 9, and the first trailer has just dropped. Known for her acclaimed turns starring in Rent, Wicked and If/Then, Menzel's screen roles include Frozen, Enchanted and Cinderella. The documentary will showcase Menzel's concert at Madison Square Garden in addition to chronicling her life with exclusive interviews, photos and videos. Check out the trailer below!