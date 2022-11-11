 Skip to main content
Casey Likes on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

It's All Happening! Go Inside Opening Night of Almost Famous with Star Casey Likes

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 11, 2022

He's with the band! The Broadway musical adaptation of the hit 2000 film Almost Famous officially opened on November 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Not unlike the young journalist he plays, star and Broadway debut maker Casey Likes chronicled the big night from the inside, taking viewers along with him on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. "It's kind of like Christmas morning, except Santa looks like Cameron Crowe," he says in the fun-filled vlog. Fans will get to see him get ready to celebrate Almost Famous' Broadway bow and much more. Also, get ready for fun appearances from Almost Famous mastermind Crowe, co-star Solea Pfeiffer, music man Tom Kitt, director Jeremy Herrin and more. Check out the full opening night vlog below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

