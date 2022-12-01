KPOP to Release Broadway Cast Album in February

KPOP will release an original Broadway cast recording on February 24, 2023. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr. and featuring music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park as well as music and lyrics by Max Vernon, the album is now available for pre-order.

"Having worked in the K-pop music space for over a decade, finally experiencing the music live on a Broadway stage has been so exciting," producer Mason Jr. said in a statement. "With the popularity and impact of this music, it’s the perfect time for the KPOP show and the cast album.”

The production, which is playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre, stars Luna, Kevin Woo, Min, BoHyung, Julia Abueva, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, John Yi, Joshua Lee, Lina Rose Lee and Zachary Noah Piser.

Directed by Teddy Bergman, KPOP weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. The musical features choreography by Jennifer Weber, music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, costume design by Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Peter Fitzgerald and Andrew Keister, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal and makeup design by Joe Dulude II and Suki Tsujimoto.