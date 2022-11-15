Gabriel Byrne Reveals What Creating Walking with Ghosts Taught Him About Storytelling

Broadway audiences have one more week to experience Walking with Ghosts, Gabriel Byrne's one-man show adapted from his memoir. The production is set to close on November 20 at the Music Box Theatre. The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal took a stroll with Byrne to talk about the production, which served as a lesson for the performer in looking back.

Originally from Dublin, Byrne premiered the show earlier this year at that city's Gaiety Theatre and went on to play the Edinburgh International Festival, followed by a limited engagement in London’s West End. "For any kind of performer, playing in front of their home crowd is always difficult, but the welcoming, the reception was so warm. It was really touching," he said. "Once we got over that hurdle, then we had to go to the West End, and we thought they'd be more reserved, but they weren't. They were equally as warm."

Byrne’s career as an actor, writer and director spans both stage and screen. He is a two-time Tony nominee for A Moon for the Misbegotten in 2000 and Long Day's Journey Into Night in 2016. "One thing that I learned [doing Walking with Ghosts] is that nobody has an ordinary story. Every single person has an extraordinary story, and we all go on extraordinary journeys," he said. "I like to sit in cafes and just watch people because the greatest entertainment of all is watching other people. I love watching and trying to fill in what their lives are and never knowing the answer."

Watch the interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.