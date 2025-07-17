One Last Turn: Gypsy, Starring Audra McDonald, Sets Final Broadway Performance

The Broadway revival of Gypsy, starring six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and directed by six-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe, will play its final performance on August 17 at Broadway's Majestic Theatre. At the time of its closing, the production will have played 28 previews and 269 regular performances.

Gypsy, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, choreography by Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Andy Einhorn with additional orchestrations and arrangements by Daryl Waters.

In addition to McDonald, the production stars Danny Burstein as Herbie, Joy Woods as Louise, Jordan Tyson as June, Kevin Csolak as Tulsa, Broadway.com vlogger Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Mazeppa, Mylinda Hull as Electra, Summer Rae Daney and Kyleigh Vickers alternate as Baby Louise, Marley Lianne Gomes and Mila Jaymes share the role of Baby June, Andrew Kober as Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon, James McMenamin as Weber/Pastey/Phil, Jacob Ming-Trent as Uncle Jocko, Thomas Silcott as Pop, Harry Bouvy, Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Sam Faulkner, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Juson Williams, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young. Montego Glover plays the role of Rose at select Sunday matinee performances.

“George C. Wolfe's exquisite production of Gypsy managed to both capture the full integrity of the original, without changing a word, and at the same time brought a historic new level of depth with his casting the magnificent Audra McDonald. He shed a complex light of racial awareness on this quintessential American story, one that would make Arthur, the lifelong advocate for social justice, extremely proud,” said David Saint, spokesperson for the Laurents Estate.

Gypsy features scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA and production stage management by Rick Steiger.

The production received five 2025 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.