Broadway Grosses: Audiences Find Heat at Hadestown

Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, Reeve Carney and the Broadway cast of "Hadestown" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The winter chill is in the air, and Broadway audiences flocked to the Walter Kerr Theatre for some onstage heat. The Tony-winning Hadestown saw a boost in attendance and landed in the top five for capacity with fans filling the theater 98.54 percent. The long-running The Phantom of the Opera, which is set to end its record-breaking run in February, continues to perform to packed houses and saw 101.13 percent capacity. Several new productions also took their first Broadway bows this week, including A Christmas Carol, Ain't No Mo' and Ohio State Murders. Additionally, The Lion King celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special performance benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 13.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,926,395)

2. Hamilton ($2,039,929)

3. MJ The Musical ($1,815,353)

4. Wicked ($1,704,565)

5. The Phantom of the Opera ($1,697,85)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Walking with Ghosts ($195,216)

4. A Christmas Carol ($165,804)*

3. Ohio State Murders ($145,011)**

2. KPOP ($134,348)***

1. Ain't No Mo' ($87,354)****

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. MJ The Musical (100.37%)

2. The Phantom of the Opera (101.13%)

3. Hadestown (98.54%)

4. Six (98.15%)

5. The Music Man (98.14%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Ain't No Mo (63.77%)****

4. Topdog/Underdog (62.25%)

3. Ohio State Murders (57.60%)**

2. Take Me Out (56.35%)

1. Walking with Ghosts (47.68%)

*Number based on seven preview performances.

**Number based on three preview performances.

***Number based on six preview performances.

****Number based on five preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League