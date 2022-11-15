Broadway Grosses: Audiences Find Heat at Hadestown

The winter chill is in the air, and Broadway audiences flocked to the Walter Kerr Theatre for some onstage heat. The Tony-winning Hadestown saw a boost in attendance and landed in the top five for capacity with fans filling the theater 98.54 percent. The long-running The Phantom of the Opera, which is set to end its record-breaking run in February, continues to perform to packed houses and saw 101.13 percent capacity. Several new productions also took their first Broadway bows this week, including A Christmas Carol, Ain't No Mo' and Ohio State Murders. Additionally, The Lion King celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special performance benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 13.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($2,926,395)
2. Hamilton ($2,039,929)
3. MJ The Musical ($1,815,353)
4. Wicked ($1,704,565)
5. The Phantom of the Opera ($1,697,85)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Walking with Ghosts ($195,216)
4. A Christmas Carol ($165,804)*
3. Ohio State Murders ($145,011)**
2. KPOP ($134,348)***
1. Ain't No Mo' ($87,354)****
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. MJ The Musical (100.37%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (101.13%)
3. Hadestown (98.54%)
4. Six (98.15%)
5. The Music Man (98.14%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Ain't No Mo (63.77%)****
4. Topdog/Underdog (62.25%)
3. Ohio State Murders (57.60%)**
2. Take Me Out (56.35%)
1. Walking with Ghosts (47.68%)
*Number based on seven preview performances.
**Number based on three preview performances.
***Number based on six preview performances.
****Number based on five preview performances.
Source: The Broadway League