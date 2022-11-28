Mariah Carey Joins Producing Team of Some Like It Hot

Grammy winner Mariah Carey is now a co-producer of Broadway's Some Like It Hot. The new musical comedy, based on the 1959 film, began performances at the Shubert Theatre on November 1 and officially opens on December 11.

“I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe," Carey said in a statement. “When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy—pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity—I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences.”

This marks the Broadway producing debut for Carey, who has sold more than 200 million albums and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles. She is an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a five-time Grammy Award winner, Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award winner and more.

Some Like It Hot features a book by Tony-winning playwright Matthew López and comedian Amber Ruffin and a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The musical stars Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue. The ensemble features Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?