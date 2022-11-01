New Musical Some Like It Hot Arrives on Broadway

The new musical Some Like It Hot, based on the 1959 film of the same name, has arrived on Broadway.The production begins performances at the Shubert Theatre on November 1 and opens on December 11. Featuring a book by Tony-winning The Inheritance playwright Matthew López and comedian Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot has a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

They musical stars Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue. The ensemble features Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Some Like It Hot features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Josh Marquette and makeup design by Milagros Medina-Cerdiera. Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as the music supervisor with Darryl Archibald as the music director, orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, dance and incidental music arrangements are by Glen Kelly.