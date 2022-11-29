 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway Grosses: The Music Man Continues to Dazzle as Holiday Season Arrives

The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 29, 2022
Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster in Broadway's "The Music Man"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

River City is still the place to be! The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, has continued to wow audiences and nab the the top spot for grosses. The revival welcomed Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Nicole Kidman over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and brought in $2,865,543 with 89.66 percent capacity. The revival is playing at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre through January 15.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 27.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($2,865,543)
2. The Lion King ($2,674,898)
3. Hamilton ($2,613,656)
4. Wicked ($2,320,543)
5. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,241,317)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. 1776 ($269,865)
4. Ohio State Murders ($229,159)
3. KPOP ($224,389)
2. Topdog/Underdog ($216,121)
1. Ain't No Mo' ($125,702)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.46%)
2. MJ The Musical (100.42%)
3. Six (99.39%)
4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (98.99%)
5. & Juliet (98.83%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Into the Woods (61.27%)
4. Ain't No Mo (57.07%)
3. Topdog/Underdog (43.86%)
2. Take Me Out (43.32%)
1. Ohio State Murders (42.51%)

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Phantom of the Opera Delays Closing on Broadway
  2. Broadway Grosses: The Music Man Continues to Dazzle as Holiday Season Arrives
  3. Odds & Ends: Noah Galvin & Ben Platt Get Engaged
Back to Top