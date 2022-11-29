Broadway Grosses: The Music Man Continues to Dazzle as Holiday Season Arrives

River City is still the place to be! The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, has continued to wow audiences and nab the the top spot for grosses. The revival welcomed Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Nicole Kidman over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and brought in $2,865,543 with 89.66 percent capacity. The revival is playing at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre through January 15.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 27.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,865,543)

2. The Lion King ($2,674,898)

3. Hamilton ($2,613,656)

4. Wicked ($2,320,543)

5. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,241,317)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. 1776 ($269,865)

4. Ohio State Murders ($229,159)

3. KPOP ($224,389)

2. Topdog/Underdog ($216,121)

1. Ain't No Mo' ($125,702)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.46%)

2. MJ The Musical (100.42%)

3. Six (99.39%)

4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (98.99%)

5. & Juliet (98.83%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Into the Woods (61.27%)

4. Ain't No Mo (57.07%)

3. Topdog/Underdog (43.86%)

2. Take Me Out (43.32%)

1. Ohio State Murders (42.51%)

Source: The Broadway League