Anthony Rapp & Ken Ithiphol Welcome Baby Boy

by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 5, 2022
Anthony Rapp is a dad, as he and partner Ken Ithiphol have welcomed a baby son. The original Rent star shared the news on December 5. Rai Larson Ithiphol was born on December 2.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2019, have been dating since January 2016.

As previously reported, Rapp will premiere Without You, a one-man musical adapted from his memoir, at New World Stages beginning on January 14, 2023. Opening night will be on January 25, which is 27 years to the day that Jonathan Larson's Rent had its first public performance at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop. Without You, directed by Steven Maler, is set to run through April 30.

In addition to Rent, Rapp's Broadway credits include The Little Prince and the Aviator, Precious Sons, Six Degrees of Separation, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and If/Then. His screen credits include the film version of Rent as well as Star Trek: Discovery, Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Man of the Century, Road Trip, A Beautiful Mind and more. He released his debut album Look Around in 2000.

