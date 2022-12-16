Hang Out With Little Shop's Matt Doyle & Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan in This Extended Interview from The Broadway Show

Here's an extended version of Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek hanging out with friends Matt Doyle of Little Shop of Horrors star and Kimberly Akimbo standout Bonnie Milligan on The Broadway Show. The episode will air nationwide this weekend and in New York City on December 18 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Watch the two best friends share why their bond is so strong and see them get emotional talking about seeing each other succeed.

Bonnie Milligan and Matt Doyle.

(Photo provided by Matt Doyle)

Doyle and Millilgan first met in 2014 while doing the musical Jasper in Deadland in a church on the Upper West Side. For Doyle, a Tony winner for his performance as Jamie in Company who is currently starring as Seymour in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, the friendship was instant.

"Bonnie and I immediately connected on a much deeper level that went beyond the room. It was in the jokes that we shared and not having to say anything to one another but just look across the room and understand each other fully," he said. "It was also in the support that we found in one another, we knew how to lift each other up. I've watched Bonnie overcome so many different hurdles that a lot of other women in this industry don't necessarily have to overcome."

Milligan, who is currently playing Aunt Debra in Kimberly Akimbo at the Booth Theatre, loves cheering on Doyle. "I might cry now," she said talking about watching Doyle win a Tony Award. "We have been through so much together for so many years, and I've seen him work so hard. I've seen him take jobs that didn't pay as much because it stretched him as an actor and he so desperately wanted to show everything that's within him, which is so much. We've been through the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. I couldn't be more proud."

Watch the extended interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.