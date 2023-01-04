Broadway Grosses: The Lion King & More Shows Break Records During Holiday Week

Brandon A. McCall in "The Lion King" (Photo: Deen van Meer)

Audiences celebrated the holidays on Broadway. Many shows received hit record numbers at the end of 2022. The Lion King set a new record for the highest-grossing week in Broadway history, bringing in $4,315,264. House records were broken for Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Funny Girl, MJ, Six, & Juliet and Chicago.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 25.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Lion King ($4,315,264)*

2. The Music Man ($3,971,531)*

3. Wicked ($3,152,679)*

4. Aladdin ($2,849,723)*

5. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,788,017)*

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Topdog/Underdog ($345,567)

4. 1776 ($326,223)**

3. Ohio State Murders ($311,893)*

2. Between Riverside and Crazy ($260,085)

1. The Collaboration ($248,590)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Book of Mormon (101.81%)*

2. The Phantom of the Opera (101.70%)*

3. Hamilton (101.65%)

4. Chicago (101.28%)*

5. The Music Man (101.25%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. The Collaboration (75.67%)**

4. Take Me Out (66.05%)*

3. Topdog/Underdog (60.99%)

2. A Christmas Carol (54.52%)*

1. Ohio State Murders (49.13%)*

*Number based on nine performances.

**Number based on seven performances.

Source: The Broadway League