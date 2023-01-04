Broadway Grosses: The Lion King & More Shows Break Records During Holiday Week

Audiences celebrated the holidays on Broadway. Many shows received hit record numbers at the end of 2022. The Lion King set a new record for the highest-grossing week in Broadway history, bringing in $4,315,264. House records were broken for Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Funny Girl, MJ, Six, & Juliet and Chicago.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 25.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Lion King ($4,315,264)*
2. The Music Man ($3,971,531)*
3. Wicked ($3,152,679)*
4. Aladdin ($2,849,723)*
5. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,788,017)*
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Topdog/Underdog ($345,567)
4. 1776 ($326,223)**
3. Ohio State Murders ($311,893)*
2. Between Riverside and Crazy ($260,085)
1. The Collaboration ($248,590)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.81%)*
2. The Phantom of the Opera (101.70%)*
3. Hamilton (101.65%)
4. Chicago (101.28%)*
5. The Music Man (101.25%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Collaboration (75.67%)**
4. Take Me Out (66.05%)*
3. Topdog/Underdog (60.99%)
2. A Christmas Carol (54.52%)*
1. Ohio State Murders (49.13%)*
*Number based on nine performances.
**Number based on seven performances.
Source: The Broadway League