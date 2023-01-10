 Skip to main content
Watch Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet' from Parade

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 10, 2023
Micaela Diamond & Ben Platt

Fresh off the announcement that the New York City Center Encores! production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s Parade is coming to Broadway, a music video of Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond performing "This Is Not Over Yet" has been released. The stars reprise their roles as Leo and Lucille Frank. Directed by Michael Arden, the production is set to play Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning on February 21 with opening night on March 16. The limited engagement will play through August 6. Additional casting will be announced later. Watch the video below!

