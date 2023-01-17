Some Like It Hot to Release Broadway Cast Album

The new musical comedy Some Like It Hot, based on the 1959 film, will receive a cast album. It will be recorded this month and released on March 24 on streaming and digital platforms worldwide with a physical release to follow. The album is produced by Scott M. Riesett and Marc Shaiman, co-produced by Charlie Rosen, Bryan Carter and Mary-Mitchell Campbell with music by Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. The production, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, is playing at the Shubert Theatre.

The musical stars Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue. The ensemble features Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Some Like It Hot features a book by Tony-winning playwright Matthew López and comedian Amber Ruffin.