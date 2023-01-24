 Skip to main content
Watch an Extended Cut of Chicago Star Jinkx Monsoon's Interview on The Broadway Show

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 24, 2023
Jinkx Monsoon
(Photo: José Alberto Guzmán Colón)

Here's an extended look at Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek's chat with Jinkx Monsoon at Starchild Rooftop at the Civilian Hotel on The Broadway Show. The episode aired nationwide this past weekend and in New York City on January 22 on WPIX.

It's been 10 years since the two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner expressed her stage dreams on Show People with Paul Wontorek, and now she's making her Broadway debut as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago. "This feels like exactly the right role, the right show, the right time for me, and I am so thrilled," she said. Monsoon appears in the long-running hit musical at the Ambassador Theatre through March 12.

Watch an extended version of the interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

