Complete Cast Set for Parade, Starring Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond

The complete cast is set for the Broadway revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s Parade. As previously announced, the New York City Center Encores! production, directed by Michael Arden, will play Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning on February 21 with opening night on March 16. The limited engagement will play through August 6.

Joining Tony winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, who will reprise their turns as Leo Frank and Lucille Frank, will be Alex Joseph Grayson as Jim Conley, Tony nominee Sean Allan Krill as Governor Slaton, Tony nominee Howard McGillin as Old Soldier/Judge Roan and Paul Alexander Nolan as Hugh Dorsey. They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as Britt Craig, Kelli Barrett as Mrs. Phagan, Courtnee Carter as Angela, Eddie Cooper as Newt Lee, Erin Rose Doyle as Mary Phagan, Tony nominee Manoel Felciano as Tom Watson, Danielle Lee Greaves as Minnie McKnight, Douglas Lyons as Riley and Jake Pedersen as Frankie Epps. The company is completed by Florrie Bagel as Nurse, Stacie Bono as Sally Slaton, Max Chernin as Mr. Turner, Emily Rose DeMartino as Essie & Others, Christopher Gurr as Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy, Beth Kirkpatrick as Nina Formby, Ashlyn Maddox as Monteen & Others, Sophia Manicone as Iola Stover, William Michals as Detective Starnes, Jackson Teeley as Officer Ivey and Charlie Webb as Young Soldier.

Inspired by historical events, Parade follows Lucille and Leo Frank—a Jewish couple living in Marietta, Georgia—as they are pulled apart and drawn together by Leo’s 1913 murder trial, conviction, appeal and eventual lynching.

Parade features choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Sven Ortel, music direction by Tom Murray and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Parade first bowed on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre in 1998. Composer Brown and librettist Uhry both won Tony Awards for their work.